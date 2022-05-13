The newest Duck commit is flying a long way. Four-star running back Dante Dowdell announced his commitment to Oregon Friday at his high school, Picayune Memorial.

He is the No. 4 ranked recruit in the state of Mississippi and becomes the Ducks’ fourth commit in the 2023 class. Dowdell was heavily recruited by Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama and others.

The 6-foot-1, 207-pound running back had over 2,500 yards and 28 touchdowns in his junior campaign. Dowdell is the first running back commit in the 2023 class and joins a newly remodeled running back room. Lanning’s team quickly got to work after losing Trey Benson and Travis Dye to the transfer portal while C.J. Verdell forewent his final season to test pro waters.

Dowdell and Jordan James join transfers Mar’Keise Irving and Noah Whittington as pieces to help replace the depleted depth chart. His commitment bumps Oregon back into the top 30 recruiting classes as he is expected to join the team following the 2023 season.