Four days after the Oregon football team hired new head coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks have filled their vacant offensive and co-defensive coordinator positions. Both hires come from the South, with former Florida State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham and former Baylor special teams and safeties coach Matthew Powledge joining the program.
In his two year tenure with the Seminoles, Dillingham’s offense improved from No. 14 in the conference with 29 touchdowns to No. 8 with 41 touchdowns. They also improved from the bottom passing offense with 1,771 yards to No. 9 with 2,419 yards.
Dillingham worked with quarterback Jordan Travis who took leaping strides in his sophomore season. At Oregon, Dillingham will have a similar task of teaching a young quarterback who has never held the reins of the offense before in Ty Thompson.
Along with Thompson, he will inherit an offense filled with young players looking to prove themselves. Heading in 2022, the Ducks are losing four senior offensive linemen, two senior wide receivers and a graduate transfer quarterback. Other than Devon Williams, T.J. Bass and Travis Dye, the Ducks will have eight underclassmen in starting roles.
Powledge will take over on the other side of the ball in a position he has no experience with at the college level. He was the special teams coordinator and safeties coach on a staff that helped lead Baylor to a Big-12 title and No. 7 national ranking this season.
While the Ducks have lost eight commits in the wake of their coaching exodus, these new hires will help them fill the void.