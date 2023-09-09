Oregon played far from the perfect game Saturday evening in Lubbock, Texas, but was able to grab a late 38-30 win amid discipline and execution issues. Texas Tech, who had won 23 straight home openers coming into Saturday’s matchup, pushed the Ducks to the brink with a star performance from former Oregon quarterback, Tyler Shough.
Oregon, which was fresh off its 81-7 routing of Portland State, was greeted by an immediate Texas Tech touchdown drive highlighted by a 58-yard run by Shough. Shough, and his legs proved to torment Oregon throughout the night.
However, the Ducks immediately responded after Nix connected with Troy Franklin for a 72-yard touchdown.
A Tysheem Johnson sack forced a Red Raider 3-and-out. Oregon would later come down the field and score again with Nix connecting with his adopted brother and transfer from Troy, Tez Johnson.
Texas Tech took advantage of two Duck pass interference calls with Shough connecting with six-foot-nine tight end Mason Tharp in the end zone.
Oregon, who committed just two penalties for 20 yards in Week 1, racked up nine penalties for 79 yards in the first half and 14 penalties for 124 yards overall. The Ducks rushed for just 113 yards and at times were their own worst enemy.
After the Oregon offense’s next drive stalled out, Shough and the Red Raiders took the ball down into the red-zone before a Jamal Hill strip-sack gave the Ducks the ball back with 4:15 left in the half.
Oregon followed with a Camden Lewis field goal taking a five-point lead into the half.
In Lanning’s halftime radio address, he emphasized the team not beating themselves up. “If we can be composed in the second half, we can run away with this game,” Lanning said. “We got to do our job.”
Words did not lead to action however. On the Ducks’ first defensive play of the second half, they were called for a defensive pass interference. On Oregon’s first offensive play of the half —following another Shough touchdown run — sophomore offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. jumped offsides for the third time.
The Duck offense sputtered out and the following Ross James punt was deflected for a net punt gain of only 17 yards. The Red Raiders took back over with the ball at the Oregon 41-yardline. Shough immediately gave the Ducks another chance however as he threw a tailor-made interception right into the hands of Khyree Jackson.
After Nix and the Oregon offense moved the ball downfield, the Ducks were stuffed on three straight yard-to-go plays. The Ducks couldn’t get out of their own way and Nix was under pressure seemingly every drop-back. The Red Raider defense couldn’t be penetrated and 56,000 fans inside Jones AT&T stadium were buzzing.
After every Texas Tech score and big moment, red LED lights gleamed off of Oregon’s shiny chrome helmets. Everything is bigger in Texas… even the light shows.
Following a 34-yard touchdown pass to Jerand Bradley —which pushed the Red Raider lead to nine. Will Stein and the Oregon offense took a deep breath and orchestrated a 17 play, 75-yard drive capped off by a Bucky Irving touchdown run.
Oregon’s defense followed up with a turnover on downs, taking advantage of Texas Tech’s perilous decision to go for it on fourth-and-two from its own 33-yard line.
The Ducks and Red Raiders traded field goals. With 5:13 on the clock, Oregon had a chance to take the lead late in the fourth quarter. The Ducks drove down the field with Nix using his legs to capitalize on clutch third down situations. Nix finished the night with 359 yards and two touchdowns passing while adding 46 yards on the ground. The Ducks got into the red-zone but had to settle for a Lewis field goal to push the score to 31-30 with 1:10 remaining in the game.
With Texas Tech at midfield and threatening, the Ducks needed a big play, and Oregon’s biggest defensive stars shone the brightest. Brandon Dorlus applied the pressure while Jeffrey Bassa grabbed the interception and took it to the house. Stunning the raucous North Texas Crowd.
This game serves as a serious warning for Oregon. If the school’s aspirations of Pac-12 and college football playoff contention are serious, issues that arose such as discipline, offensive line and secondary play will need to be addressed. Teams far more talented than Texas Tech will look to expose the Ducks in 2023.