Penn State grad transfer wide receiver Juwan Johnson has committed to Oregon, announcing his decision on Twitter on Thursday.
Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 231-pound receiver, caught 81 passes for 1,123 yards during his time as a Nittany Lion. His biggest season came as a sophomore, where Johnson caught 54 passes with for 701 yards.
Oregon is also reportedly set to hire Texas Tech wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight to replace Michael Johnson, who left the Ducks for Mississippi State.
Dillon Mitchell, Oregon’s top receiver last season, left a year early to enter the draft, so Johnson could fill the role of the No. 1 receiver.
Follow Gabe Ornelas on Twitter @gabe_ornelas