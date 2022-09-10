By Aaron Heisen

Anyone have Casey Rogers anytime touchdown? How about Kilohana Haasenritter over 35.5 rushing yards?

Doubt it.

It was tough to see and believe it, but behind the ash and smoke that fogged up the Eugene sky, this was the same Oregon Ducks team that failed to score a touchdown and missed 29 tackles last week at Georgia.

Although they faced a significantly less daunting opponent in Eastern Washington University, the Ducks cleaned up their tackling miscues — apart from conceding a 48-yard kickoff return — and Bo Nix’s only forced pass was deflected into the hands of Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson for a 19-yard touchdown.

On Saturday, Oregon’s fans experienced a similar feeling to one that Georgia’s faithful felt during Week 1. Its opponents failed to wrap up and finish tackles, while forcing downfield throws which were acrobatically intercepted. The Ducks capitalized off the Eagles’ slew of errors on their way to a 70-14 win.

While it was one of the weaker opponents Oregon will face this season, the victory was a compilation of moments that the Ducks can build off of and utilize in future matchups.

“There's a lot that we can still improve on,” head coach Dan Lanning said. “Did we see improvement? Yeah. We tackled better. We played more physically at the point of attack. We were able to complete passes and not put the ball in jeopardy.”

Being consistently disciplined on defense and spreading the wealth on offense will be crucial if the Ducks want to accomplish any goal they have this season. Saturday’s performance — a good start.

Rather than throwing their bodies at the opposing ball carriers, the Ducks’ tacklers sat on the balls of their feet, using their upper bodies to create contact and their arms to finish off the tackle.

As the defense set a foundation, the offense fed off of that energy. Nix, in particular, showed a level of maturity that was absent from his performance against Georgia. He began the game completing his first nine attempts.

“I thought he made some really good decisions and operated really well,” Lanning said. “Overall, I thought he did a really good job of understanding what we're trying to accomplish.”

The game plan was to focus on the fundamentals: Get the ball out quickly and let the weapons do the work, Nix said.

He subscribed to that ideology. While the Eagles defense surely presented opportunities to showcase his arm talent, Nix elected otherwise.

A positive outcome, nonetheless.

On the second drive of the game, the Ducks faced second-and-6 on the 29-yard-line. As Nix stood comfortably in the pocket, shifting through his progressions, running back Byron Cardwell tried to break free on a wheel route down the sideline.

The Eagles defense tried to bait Nix into forcing the throw, which, if threaded, could have resulted in a touchdown. Instead, he pump-faked to Cardwell and found tight end Moliki Matavao open underneath Cardwell’s route for a 16-yard gain and first down. He kept the chains moving rather than taking a risk.

Three plays later, Noah Whittington walked in for a touchdown.

Along with Whittington’s score, Oregon’s committee approach gave four different running backs an opportunity to find the end zone on the ground. Following the game, Lanning chose not to show his cards on the details of each running back’s individual role, but it’s clear the committee approach is one that he and his staff will depend on throughout the season.

To them, it’s an advantageous strategy.

“It allows you to be fresh,” Lanning said. “It allows you to be able to play at a really high level consistently throughout. If somebody gets dinged, you have somebody else who you feel confident can go in there and execute at a high level.”

The strategy, however, will only reach its potential if each player buys into it. On Saturday, Lanning saw that process blossom as the Ducks’ running backs cheered for one another as their teammate trotted into the end zone.

With little resistance, the Ducks improved to 1-1 on the season. To retain that success as the season progresses, that unselfish energy — displayed by the running backs, and Nix’s willingness to let his playmakers impact the game — must become contagious throughout the program.

After opening the season with two blowouts, it’s tough to gauge where the Ducks stand. Their third game — against the No. 21 Brigham Young Cougars — will be the real measurement to determine a potential destiny for this season.

The Ducks host the Cougars at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.