The Oregon Ducks have a new defensive staff addition.

On Wednesday, Oregon football officially announced the hiring of Chris Hampton on Twitter.

Hampton comes by way of Tulane University, where he coached for six seasons (2016-2019 and 2021-2022) as the defensive backs coach and most recently the defensive coordinator.

In 2022, Hampton helped lead the Tulane Green Wave to a thrilling Cotton Bowl victory over USC, which capped a 12-2 season, a year after going 2-10.

Under Hampton’s control, Tulane’s defense improved from No. 114 to No. 32 in scoring defense and No. 101 to No. 46 in total defense from his departure to his return. Most importantly, the Green Wave defense made a 78 spot leap in passing defense to 37th in the nation from 2020-2022.

Hampton’s coaching career began in 2008 as a graduate assistant at Arkansas State University, and continued at Georgia Tech from 2009-2010 in the same capacity.

In 2011, he got his first promotion to coach safeties at Central Arkansas University. He moved onto McNeese State University to coach defensive backs in 2012 and remained there until 2015.

In between his stints at Tulane, Hampton coached cornerbacks for one season at Duke University. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning had plenty of praise for Hampton’s journey and the experience he brings to Eugene, OR.

“Chris brings a wealth of experience as a former player, defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator, and he has an excellent track record of teaching and developing defensive players,” Lanning said.

Aside from his coaching value, Hampton brings a quality student-athlete perspective from his time of competing in the SEC.

From 2004-2007, he played at the University of South Carolina, where he lettered all four years and started the latter half. To conclude his collegiate career, Hampton was awarded the Harold White Award, an honor that’s given to South Carolina’s student- athlete with the highest grade point average. Look for Hampton to make a lasting difference on the program.