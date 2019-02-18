Oregon football head coach Mario Cristobal announced three coaching staff additions on Monday. Jovon Bouknight will be the wide receivers coach, Ken Wilson as the linebackers coach and Kenny Sanders will take over as director of recruiting.
Bouknight, a 2005 Biletnikoff finalist at Wyoming, was hired after filling a variety of roles at Utah State. He has spent time as a wide receivers coach, co-offensive coordinator and a passing game coordinator.
The receivers group lost its leader this offseason with leading receiver Dillon Mitchell declaring for the NFL Draft.
Returners like Johnny Johnson III, Jaylon Redd and Brenden Schooler will be expected to take on a lot more responsibility while newcomers Josh Delgado, Mycah Pittman and Penn State transfer Juwan Johnson figure to make an impact as well.
"Jovon is a tireless worker who brings passion, energy and commitment to our staff,” Cristobal said via press release. “His experience as a player and ability to teach the game will make him a great mentor for our wide receivers. Jovon has built a reputation as a great recruiter and his familiarity with the West Coast will help us to continue to bring elite talent to the University of Oregon.”
Wilson will be the linebackers coach. He fills a role vacated by both outside linebackers coach Cort Dennison, now Louisville’s co-defensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Jim Leavitt, who left the team last week.
The linebacker group has two of its leaders from last season still in the fold. Although seniors Justin Hollins and Kaulana Apelu have graduated, leading tackler Troy Dye and outside linebacker La'Mar Winston Jr. remain in prominent roles. Isaac Slade-Matautia and Adrian Jackson figure to take on bigger roles this season as well.
He comes from Washington State, making him the third position coach hired from the Cougars, with running backs coach Jim Mastro and associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator Joe Salave’a being the others.
Wilson, like Mastro, also spent a long time with Chris Ault on the Nevada coaching staff.
"Ken has worked extensively with inside and outside linebackers and brings a complete body of work to the defensive side of the ball,” Cristobal said. “He has developed NFL players at several positions and I can't wait for him to get to work with our guys. He already has great connections with our staff, and I have no doubt he will make an immediate impact on our program."
Sanders replaced Stephen Field as Oregon’s director of recruiting. Field left Oregon alongside Dennison for Louisville, but was quickly hired away to be Miami’s assistant coach and tight ends coach.
Sanders spent the last five years with Penn State as the assistant director of player personnel.
"Kenny's experience in the NFL and the collegiate level combined with his commitment to those he works with make him the right leader for our recruiting department. He has a great feel as an evaluator, but, more importantly, a professionalism and demeanor that allow him to forge great relationships with prospects and their families."
