Oregon first baseman Jacob Walsh was named Pac-12 Player of the Week in a press release on Monday.

Walsh helped power a high-fueled Oregon offense this weekend that swept Arizona, scoring 36 runs in the three games. Walsh batted .533 with a 1.200 slugging percentage and swatted three home runs, including two on Friday. He recorded three hits on Saturday as well, helping the Ducks come back from a 10-0 deficit to win 13-11.

Walsh has heated up in extraordinary fashion after starting the season in a 1-for-20 slump. His overall numbers would suggest he’d never been in a slump; he owns a season batting line of .293/.372/.610. He leads the team with eight home runs.

Walsh had a strong freshman campaign last year, batting .295/.363/.454. After showing early signs of a potential sophomore slump, he’s erased that narrative in a hurry. He already has two more homers than he had last year.

The left-handed slugger has a seven-game hitting streak going in Oregon’s nine-game winning streak, which has reestablished this offense as a lethal unit. Walsh is far from the only Oregon player hitting well right now, but he stood out this past weekend, helping the Ducks jolt into fourth place in the Pac-12 and back into the national conversation.

Walsh is the first Oregon player to earn this award since Gabe Matthews on April 13, 2021. Matt Dallas, however, earned Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week honors earlier in the season.

Walsh has been spending some time in the DH spot in addition to playing first base, with freshman Dominic Hellman getting some time in the field there as well. But whether playing first or not, Walsh has been a starter in the middle of the batting order.

Walsh and the Ducks will look to keep raking and extend their winning streak to 10 games with a home matchup against Portland Tuesday at 5 p.m.