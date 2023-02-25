While the Ducks were transitioning to offense, all five of Arizona State’s players followed the ball, leaving half of the court wide open.

Te-Hina Paopao stood in the left corner by the three-point line all by herself.

Endyia Rogers saw her wide open and lifted the ball over her head for an across-the-court pass. It caught ASU’s players off guard.

Paopao had time for one dribble and to set her feet before taking the shot. As the Sun Devils started to make their way towards her, her arm was already lifted for her sixth three of the first half.

With the help of Paopao, the Ducks have snapped their seven-game losing streak, the worst one since Kelly Graves took over as head coach in 2014, the Ducks finish their regular season with a 77-48 win over Arizona State.

“We carried Thursday’s win with us,” said Graves. “Even though a two game winning streak doesn’t sound like a lot, heading into the [Pac-12] tournament with that helps us a lot.”

Paopao started the first quarter with five straight points for the Ducks. Rogers helped the scoring with a free throw right before ASU called their first time out. After both teams resumed the game, neither scored for four minutes before Paopao had her second three of the game from the corner. She had 11 points by the end of the first quarter, and didn’t miss her first shot until halfway through the second quarter with a deep three. But, she grabbed her own rebound, and made a three from the other side.

Paopao had her third straight 20-point game after finishing with 23 and a career-high seven threes.

“She’s tough and has great competitive spirit,” said Graves. “It was just a matter of time before she found her rhythm again. Her going 7-of-10 [from three] is the only thing that mattered tonight”

The Ducks started the second quarter four out of five on field goals all thanks to Phillipena Kyei. After she blocked a Sun Devil lay-up two minutes into the quarter, she followed it up with a rebound basket.

Her scoring run motivated other teammates to get involved. Taya Hanson had three assists from different spots on the floor to give the ball to Kyei to extend her scoring run.

“We talk about sharing the ball a lot,” said Taylor Hosendove. “When we do that, great things happen.”

Oregon’s defense held Arizona State to a 4 minute scoring drought all while its offense went on a 15-2 run in the last 5 minutes and 11 seconds of the quarter and a 9-0 run before the buzzer rang.

Chance Gray started the momentum for the 9-0 run after she was shoved in the middle of her euro-step lay-up. After it wasn’t called a foul, she blocked ASU’s mid-range shot on its next possession.

Immediately following the block, the Ducks’ forced a shot-clock violation on Arizona State and a double-dribble call.

ASU had seven turnovers in the first half, and four of them were all on wild passes. When the Sun Devils attempted the pick-and-roll, or a simple pass to the center, the ball always found its way out of bounds.

The Ducks continued to build their lead by taking advantage of ASU’s scoring droughts and errant passes. Before the Sun Devils’ called another timeout, Oregon went on a 7-0 scoring run in the span of two minutes. By the end of the third quarter, ASU was finally able to put together a scoring run after having back-to-back threes in the final two minutes, but by the time the buzzer rang, Oregon held ASU to a total of nine points and had a 22-point lead.

Oregon called its first timeout in the fourth quarter after ASU went 3-for-3 on field goals, but the Ducks had too big of a lead for it to matter. The Ducks ended the quarter with a 16-2 run after ASU had a technical foul and five-second violation.

After snapping their seven-game losing streak and picking up their second-ranked win against Arizona, the Ducks continue to make a late-bid for the March Madness tournament and secured the ninth seed heading into the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.

“I’m proud of this team, they stuck with it,” Graves said. “It’s playoff time, the best time of the year.”