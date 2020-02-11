Oregon held steady at 10th place on Tuesday as the Ducks wrapped up the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge. As a team, Oregon finished 24 strokes over par but had its best day on Tuesday, taking a team-best 289 strokes. Duke finished in first place.
Sofie Kibsgaard Nielson had the best showing for Oregon, tying for 12th place and finishing the tournament at even par. The freshman from Denmark was a bright spot in an otherwise average showing by the squad as a whole. She was one of 11 players to earn an eagle and had a team-high 10 birdies.
Farther back in 29th place, Tze-Han (Heather) Lin finished 7-over par. In 36th place was Briana Chacon who was 8-over par. All the way in 53rd place was Amy Matsuoka, who was 12 strokes over par. Finally, in 72nd place was Ching-Tzu Chen, who was 18 strokes over par. The individual winner was Kaleigh Telfer of Auburn.
Oregon will play its next tournament in San Luis Obispo on Feb. 24.