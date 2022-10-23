As the Ducks reach the halfway point of the season, they continue to remain unbeaten at home.

In the first set of Sunday’s match, Colorado came out ready, keeping Oregon on its toes. The Buffaloes placed the ball well, putting it in spots where the Ducks wouldn’t be or couldn’t get to in time.

Oregon started to catch up, with Elise Fereirra commanding the floor and making sure the rally kept going. While the Ducks continued to find their rhythm, they would give the Buffs easy points with net violations.

The Ducks took a late lead and managed to slip away with a win to take a 1-0 lead.

When the teams switched sides, Oregon took off. It started the set with a 3-0 lead, which included a service ace from Brooke Nuneviller. When Colorado got on the board, that didn’t slow the Ducks down. They continued to move in sync, forcing an early timeout from the Buffaloes.

Colorado started to slowly inch their way back, bringing Oregon’s lead to three. Head coach Matt Ulmer called a timeout to try and stop the momentum that the Buffaloes had and it worked. Oregon took the second set 25-17.

The third set was full of long, hang-onto-your-seat rallies. The set stayed close, with each team going back and forth to tie the score. The Ducks managed to start a scoring run after Mimi Colyer’s back-to-back service aces and Colorado being out of rotation. Oregon took the third set 25-22 and won the match.

The Ducks will jump on the road and head to Tucson to face the Wildcats to start the second half of the season. The first serve will be at 7 p.m. Friday and will be available to watch on Pac-12 Arizona.