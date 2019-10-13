The Oregon women’s golf team dropped out of first place on the final day of the Stanford Intercollegiate, shooting 12-over and finishing fifth as a team.
Tze-Han Lin had been leading the Ducks through the first two days of the tournament, but shot 3-over on Sunday, falling into a tie for eighth place individually with a 2-under on the tournament. Her downfall included a double bogey on the second hole and bogeys on eight and nine.
Alexis Phadungmartvorakul also finished at 2-under and tied with Lin for eighth individually. She birdied the fourth but double bogeyed the sixth, shooting 1-over on the day.
Lin and Phadungmartvorakul were the only Ducks under par and in the top 10. Following her stellar 5-under performance on Saturday, Sophie Nielsen shot 5-over par on the final day, falling to 16th place individually.
Angelina Ye of Stanford took home the individual title at 10 under, while Arizona State was the best team in the field.