Oregon women’s lacrosse fell to the No. 1 seed Stanford Cardinal 21-9 Thursday evening in the semifinal round of the Pac-12 women's lacrosse tournament, ending their season.

Second team All-Conference freshman Annabel Frist scored five goals for the Cardinal in the first half. She finished with a career-high 7 goals, three ground and two draw controls.

Stanford’s Ailish Kelly, Ali Baiocco both had hat tricks of their own. After Caitlin Chicoski got the scoring started Baiocco found Kelly on the crease for the second goal of the game, pushing the Cardinal lead to two.

Senior Shonley Wallace quickly responded, taking advantage of a freeplay to cut the lead to one. Wallace led the Ducks in points, finishing with three goals and two assists. Hanna Hilcoff was the only other Duck with multiple goals, netting a pair on five shot attempts.

After cutting the lead to four with back to back goals by Bailey Smith and Hilcoff, the Cardinal responded with two goals of their own, taking a 12-6 lead into the intermission.

Ashley Humphrey, who had five assists on the evening, scored to open the third. Baiocco then scored the first of her three third quarter goals unassisted. Frist tacked on another before Baiocco scored her second of the period.

Stanford outscored Oregon 6-0 in the third quarter, putting the game out of reach for the Ducks by the start of the fourth.

The Cardinal had 12 assisted goals and six players with multiple scores on the day. They also scored on 4-of-6 freeplay chances, not allowing Oregon any chances to climb back into the game.

Fifth year senior Galen Lew had two goals, three assists and four draw controls, silently filling the stat sheet while Frist and Humphrey capitalized on every opportunity created by Stanford’s high powered unselfish offense.

With the win Stanford advances to the Pac-12 Women’s Lacrosse championship. They will face the winner of Arizona State and USC who meet tonight Thursday May 5 at 7p.m.

For the Ducks the loss marks the end of the season. The Ducks finished with a 4-14 record (1-9 Pac-12), tied for last in the conference. They were last in the Pac-12 in goals, assists, shots attempted and clear percentage while dropping all of their games within five points. Chelsea Hoffman’s squad will return leading scorer Hanna Hilcoff as the Ducks look to build for the future.