LAS VEGAS — Oregon is packing its bags earlier than expected.
“To be honest, I wasn’t expecting to go home today,” head coach Kelly Graves said.
Despite having a first-round bye, the Ducks failed to avenge last week’s loss against Oregon State. This was the first ever matchup between the rivals in the Pac-12 Tournament, and until they play again, the Beavers have the bragging rights after a 71-64 win.
On Thursday, a third-quarter slump drove Oregon into a 15-point deficit and the Ducks weren’t able to dig themselves out of that hole.
Once Oregon State went on an 8-0 run in the third, Oregon’s body language said it all. Hands on their hips and chins down showed signs of defeat.
“Let’s go!” Sedona Prince yelled from the sidelines.
Halfway through the final quarter, Angela Dugalic was wide open for a layup for an easy two points for Oregon. When the shot left her hands, it seemed routine It would have brought the Ducks within six. But it hit the front of the rim and clanked off. She shook her head in disappointment as teammates Kylee Watson and Prince rushed over to pat her on the back.
It was all downhill from there. The energy was low, there were multiple defensive lapses and nothing was falling on the offensive end.
They fell apart for a few minutes late in the third quarter, but that was the game. Already down at the half, Oregon gave up 31 points in that quarter to a Beaver team that couldn’t miss.
“We took a couple bad shots, we had a couple of decent shots, we had some opportunities and didn’t convert,” Graves said. “But unfortunately, our defense in that third quarter let us down. We did such a great job in that first half, and it just fell apart for us.”
The rest of the game played out just like that. Last-ditch efforts added from Taylor Mikesell’s 24-point game and 16 points chipped in by Sabally was too little too late.
“We got that lead in the third and, of course, Oregon's not going to go anywhere,” Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck said. “They're going to come back, they've got so much talent. And Mikesell was really special today, and Nyara was special today in keeping them close and making it a competitive game to the very end.”
With a blink of an eye and a missed shot, the Ducks dropped the season series to Oregon State — a final disappointment to seal off conference play and a win they desperately needed. Oregon State began their season 1-5 and with a month of not playing, found a way to climb back into the standings.
To end Pac-12 play, Oregon lost five of its last six games, including two straight losses to its interstate rivals in back-to-back matchups..
Oregon showed glimpses of an offensive surges and lockdown defense at some points, but the team failed to put the pieces together at the right time.
At this point in the year, ranked teams such as Oregon can’t afford to play a fragmented game, but need to play a complete one.
Without Paopao controlling the offensive play, the Ducks will need to put the pieces together before the NCAA tournament. It’s a tall order in a two-week timeframe.
After Thursday’s loss, Oregon has only one guaranteed game left in its 2020-21 season. According to Graves, the team will have significant time off before the NCAA tournament and will need to regroup and refocus for what could be a short postseason for the Ducks.
The Beavers, on the other hand, will continue their conference play after winning eight of their last nine games tomorrow against No. 1 seeded Stanford.
“I believe in our team, I believe that we can do it and we can somehow ride this ship,” Graves said. “But boy, are we on the struggle bus down the stretch.”
