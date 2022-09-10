After playing the second and final match of the Big-10/Pac-12 Challenge, the Ducks leave Minneapolis without a win after falling short to Penn State after five sets.

To start the first set, Oregon fell behind early but started to come back after a kill by redshirt freshman Reagan Hope. The Ducks fought hard to come back within two after a service error by Penn State and a kill by Gloria Mutiri. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as the Nittany Lions scored six of the final seven points to take set one.

The Ducks responded well to the loss in set two. With the score tied at 4-4, Oregon went on an 8-1 run and led 12-5 after a huge block by Mutiri and Colby Neal. The Ducks extended their lead to 20-10 after freshman standout Mimi Colyer had a big kill.

Oregon ended its first set win after a kill from Neal. She finished the night with nine kills and team-high seven blocks.

The third set was a back-and-forth fight but Penn State went on a five-point rally to take a 15-12 lead right before a media timeout. Later on, Oregon came within two — down 19-17 — after another kill by Neal but PSU took six of the final eight points to take a 2-1 lead.

Oregon fought back once again after starting the fourth set with a 7-2 lead. A block by Neal and back-to-back Penn State attack errors lead to a timeout called by PSU head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley.

Two consecutive kills by Mutiri pushed the Ducks to a further advantage. When Oregon held a 17-12 lead, Penn State began a comeback, but the Ducks never ended up trailing. An attack error by PSU sent the game into the final set.

Penn State got hot at the right time as they started the fifth and final set. The Nittany Lions held the Ducks to nine points as they walked away with the win.

Oregon will stay on the road and head to Coral Gables, Fla., with games against South Carolina and Miami for the Hurricane Invitational.