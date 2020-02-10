It was not the best outing for Oregon women’s golf on Monday, as they fell six spots on the second day of the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge.
Oregon as a team now sits at 19 strokes over par. The lone bright spot was Sofie Kibsgaard Nielson, who is tied for 15th place individually.
As a team, Oregon is 23 strokes behind tournament-leading Duke, which is currently at 4-under par. The only silver lining for the Ducks is that they are currently ahead of Pac-12 rivals Arizona and Washington.
After Kibsgaard Nielson, the rest of the squad fell toward the middle of the pack. Tze-Han (Heather) Lin finished 3-over par and is in 21st place. Briana Chacon fell all the way to 45th place after going 8-over par. Tied for 58th place, Amy Matsuoka finished 10-over par. Finally rounding out the team was Ching-Tzu Chen in 71st place after finishing 13-over par.
The Ducks will wrap up the final day of the tournament on Tuesday in Los Angeles.