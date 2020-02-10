Women’s golf season preview: busy fall in store for deep Oregon team

During their first team meeting of the fall several days ago, Oregon women’s golf head coach Ria Scott and her team recalled their first fall meeting of last year. Around a year ago, the coaching staff asked the team if they thought they could win a national championship. The answer last …

 Adam Eberhardt

It was not the best outing for Oregon women’s golf on Monday, as they fell six spots on the second day of the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge. 

Oregon as a team now sits at 19 strokes over par. The lone bright spot was Sofie Kibsgaard Nielson, who is tied for 15th place individually.

As a team, Oregon is 23 strokes behind tournament-leading Duke, which is currently at 4-under par. The only silver lining for the Ducks is that they are currently ahead of Pac-12 rivals Arizona and Washington.

After Kibsgaard Nielson, the rest of the squad fell toward the middle of the pack. Tze-Han (Heather) Lin finished 3-over par and is in 21st place. Briana Chacon fell all the way to 45th place after going 8-over par. Tied for 58th place, Amy Matsuoka finished 10-over par. Finally rounding out the team was Ching-Tzu Chen in 71st place after finishing 13-over par.

The Ducks will wrap up the final day of the tournament on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

