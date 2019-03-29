In its third road trip of the season, the Oregon Ducks (2-8) spent their spring break in Southern California and earned the team’s second win of the year.
On Tuesday, the Ducks dropped matches against both No. 13 Loyola Marymount (0-5) and No. 1 UCLA (0-5) at Santa Monica Beach. Then, on Wednesday in Long Beach, Oregon split the day, winning its earlier match against Concordia (Irvine) University (5-0) and dropping its later match against No. 9 Long Beach State (4-1).
Against Concordia, the duo of freshman Brooke Nuneviller and senior Lindsey Vander Weide dominated the Eagles at the No. 1 court, winning 21-8, 21-8. On the No. 2 court, freshman Emily Mattoon and senior Maddy Silberger-Franek also put up impressive wins with a 21-5, 21-7 victory.
Oregon continued the match with three-set wins in courts No. 3 and 4 from the duo of Ally Haden and Josie Cole (21-15, 16-21, 15-8) and the senior duo of August Raskie and Lauren Page (20-22, 21-15, 15-10). Duck freshmen Elise Ferreira and Carly Wallace completed Oregon’s sweep over the Eagles on court No. 5, winning 21-13, 21-19.
In Oregon’s match against Long Beach State, the Ducks’ only win came on court No. 1 from Nuneviller and Vander Weide, 21-17, 22-20. Their victory marked the duo’s team-best sixth win of the season and puts them just two wins away from matching the program’s single-season record.
The Ducks will return to Eugene and host their only home match of the season on Saturday, April 6 at 11 a.m. at Amazon Park against Portland.
