The Ducks hockey team is one of four squads to be promoted to the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) Division I. The Ducks will begin playing at the DI level at the start the 2022-2023 season.
The College of New Jersey, Purdue University Northwest and San Diego State University are the other three schools approved to play at the ACHA DI level next year.
“We’re thrilled to accept these four institutions into Men’s Division I to start next season,” ACHA Executive Director Craig Barnett said. “We’re also continuing our mission to grow the game of hockey across America, but especially in the West, by admitting two great schools in San Diego State University and University of Oregon to the ranks of Men’s Division I.”
Oregon, along with the other institutions, is currently playing at the ACHA Division II level. While PUN and TCNJ join existing DI leagues, UO and SDSU will be slated to play as independents.
This season, Oregon is on a tear and has made a statement, winning ten of their first 11 games. They have proved their ability to play Division I level hockey, defeating Grand Canyon University last week, 5-4.
Earlier this season, head coach Rylee Orr emphasized the importance of making the jump to Division I.
“Our big goals and one of our big selling points right now is we wanna try and bring Division I hockey here,” he said. “Obviously NCAA Division I, but much before then, ACHA Division I, which is very very good hockey.”
The Ducks have more Division I games scheduled this year with Arizona, Utah and UNLV.
“Our goal is to move up and we know we need to compete in those games,” Orr said. “We know we need to win some of those games and then we need to make it to nationals.”