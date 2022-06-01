Guard Will Richardson will return for his final year of eligibility at the University of Oregon, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported on Wednesday. Richardson entered his name into the NBA draft portal on April 27 and had a pre-draft workout with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

After receiving feedback from the workout, Richardson made his decision to return to the Ducks’ program for a fifth season.

His return adds another experienced player to a veteran-laden Oregon roster. One that hopes to put a 2021-22 season — which ended in a 15-point loss in the National Invitational Tournament to Texas A&M — behind itself.

Richardson’s return will heavily aid that process.

In his senior season, Richardson averaged a career-high 14.1 points per game and 3.6 assists per game.

His four-year career at Oregon was muddled with mixed results. He was part of two Final Four runs and a 24-7 Ducks team that saw a potentially-deep tournament run derailed by COVID-19.

A career that seemed to come to a sputtering end with an NIT elimination now has new life with Wednesday’s decision.

Head coach Dana Altman has been active in the transfer portal. He added former Colorado guard Keeshawn Barthelemy and former South Carolina guard Jermaine Couisnard. On the other hand, guards De’Vion Harmon, Eric Williams, and Jacob Young left the Ducks program, so Richardson’s return will help strengthen the guard rotation.