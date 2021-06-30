Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced the end of statewide health and safety restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, on Wednesday. Brown’s decision paves the way for the Oregon Ducks fans to return in 100-percent capacity to Autzen stadium in the fall.
Oregon’s fans will return to Autzen stadium as the reigning back-to-back Pac-12 champions take on Fresno State University on Sept. 4th.
All fans who purchase tickets can be in attendance. Face coverings, along with proof of vaccination will not be required, nor will sections be designated for those who have been vaccinated. However, fans who have not yet been vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks.
The Ducks home schedule includes games against Arizona, California, Colorado, Washington State and Oregon State.
For underclassmen such as linebackers Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe, along with projected starting quarterback, Anthony Brown, this will be their first season showing out in front of the raucous Autzen crowd.
Fans can purchase tickets once they become available via the Go Ducks GameDay mobile app using the same process that the Ducks used during the 2019 season.