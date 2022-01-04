Oregon football announced the hiring of running backs coach Carlos Locklyn on Tuesday evening. Locklyn most recently held the same position at Western Kentucky where the Hilltoppers ranked first in the FBS in total offensive production.
“He is a dynamic addition to our offensive staff, playing a big role in Western Kentucky's historically productive offense this past season,” head coach Dan Lanning said. “I was able to see Carlos' love and dedication to his players in my time together with him in Memphis.”
The newly instated head coach noted his connection to Locklyn at Memphis where he was a weight room assistant in 2017 and Lanning served as inside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator.
"I want to thank Coach Lanning for this tremendous opportunity," Locklyn said. "As long as you've got true passion, strong faith, a will to serve others and work hard, you can do anything you want in life.
Locklyn began his coaching career as a high school coach in Tennessee where he spent nine years as an offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator for various schools in the Memphis area.
The Ducks bring in Locklyn to bolster an already powerful running backs room with the likes of hopeful returner Travis Dye as well as Byron Cardwell and Seven McGee.
"Our running back room has a lot of talent, and I am really excited for our student-athletes to learn from a teacher of Coach Locklyn's caliber,” Lanning said. “He is going to develop some serious playmakers for the Ducks but, most importantly, some terrific young men.”
To go along with this addition to the coaching staff, Lanning also recently hired co-defensive coordinator Matt Powledge, cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, defensive line coach Tony Tuioti and special teams coordinator Joe Lorig.