In their first away match of conference play, the Ducks (6-8, 0-3 Pac-12) fell to the ninth-ranked Washington Huskies 7-0 in Seattle at the Bill Quillian Stadium.
While the win for Washington (13-1, 3-0) keeps the Huskies undefeated in conference play. The loss increased Oregon’s losing streak to five straight matches.
"Washington played a solid match today,” Oregon head coach Courtney Nagle told GoDucks.com. “They competed and executed better than us when it came down to the significant moments throughout the match. Looking forward, we need to do a better job of capitalizing on individual and team opportunities throughout the entire match."
The Ducks simply could not keep up with the Huskies’ momentum. After winning the doubles point, Washington went on to sweep singles play, winning all six courts. Oregon junior Rifanty Kahfiani came close to winning on court No. 3, but was ultimately defeated 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 12-10 by Washington’s Katarina Kopcalic. Oregon’s worst loss came on court No. 5 with freshman Allison Mulville falling to Washington’s Sedona Gallager, 6-0, 6-3.
The Duck’s only winning match was in doubles play. Sophomore Paiton Wagner and senior Daniela Nasser defeated the Washington duo of Vanessa Wong and Zoey Weil, 6-2. However, the Huskies dominated on the other two courts, 6-2 and 6-3, earning the point advantage going into singles play.
Oregon will remain in the state of Washington and take on the Washington State Cougars on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Follow Maggie Vanoni on Twitter: @maggie_vanoni