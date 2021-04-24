The Ducks started the Pac-12 tournament strong, shutting out Utah in the first round, 4-0, but fell to Cal on Saturday 4-1, ending their run.
On the No. 3 court, Oregon’s Julia Eshet and Allison Mulville defeated Lindsay Hung and Madison Tattini, 6-1.
Shortly after, Uxia Martinez Moral and Myah Petchey clinched the doubles point for Oregon with yet another 6-1 win.
"It was a great team win,” Ducks head coach Courtney Nagle said. “We brought the energy in doubles on all three courts to get the point, then the girls did a great job of carrying that momentum into their singles. We competed well and are playing some solid tennis.”
Only needing three points heading into singles, the Ducks delivered.
Petchey got Oregon off to a quick start in singles, defeating Utah’s Olivia Mikkelson 6-1, 6-1.
In that match to follow No. 36, Janice Tjen continued her dominance in singles, winning her 17th singles point 6-4, 6-3.
At the No. 5 singles, Eshet sealed the Ducks victory, getting the better of Madison Tattini, 6-1, 6-4.
Coming off their shutout win versus Utah, Oregon’s season came to an end Saturday after they lost to familiar foe: California 4-1. On April 2, the Ducks lost to Cal, 4-3, in a close match.
Oregon’s hopes for redemption quickly faded after losing the doubles point.
California quickly jumped out to a 2-0 lead over Oregon after Cal senior Anna Bright beat Eshet 6-1, 6-1.
Not all hope was lost for Oregon, Tjen brought the score within one after beating No. 62 Haley Giavara 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.
Freshman Jada Bui extended California’s lead 3-1 with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 win over Martinez Moral, before the senior, Julia Rosenqvist clinched the match for Cal.
Cal will go on to play against Stanford in the semi-final round of the Pac-12 tournament.
The Ducks (13-8) now look ahead to the NCAA Selection Show, where they await their potential seeding to the NCAA tournament.