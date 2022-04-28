Former Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was drafted No. 5 by the New York Giants in the first round of Thursday’s NFL draft.

Thibodeaux played three seasons at Oregon. He led the team in sacks in his junior year with seven and was fourth on the team with 49 tackles. He was also tied with Noah Sewell for the most forced fumbles with 2.

Not only did Thibodeaux make a name for himself on the field at Oregon, but he built a legacy off of it. He partnered with Nike to create an NFT called “Kayvon’s Trilogy.” Thibodeaux also enters the draft with 11 endorsement deals — the most of any prospect in the 2022 class.

After being drafted by the Giants, Thibodeaux joins Penei Sewell and Justin Herbert as the Ducks have had a top 10 pick in each of the last three drafts.