Oregon Ducks cornerback DJ James and safety Jamal Hill are facing three charges of assault, disorderly conduct, reckless endangering and unlawful discharge of a firearm after an incident regarding an airsoft gun.
The shooting occurred on the night of Tuesday, August 2, on 14th and Willamette. A man reported to police that he’d been shot in the face with an airsoft gun by a passing Sedan just before midnight. Two other people reported similar incidents within close proximity both in time and place to police as well.
Police found the vehicle soon after the report near 11th and Willamette. Hill and James both complied with police, but not before they were cited for their actions.
The crime marks the first time a player has faced any legal repercussions under the regime of head coach Mario Cristobal. Earlier in the 2010’s, several Oregon Ducks were in the headlines for wrongdoings like physical harassment, assaults and DUIs. Ever since Cristobal has taken over, the off-field behavior from the team has improved significantly.
Cristobal addressed the media on Wednesday expressing how he holds his players to higher standards. He added that the team is fully aware of the shooting, and that some sort of punishment is in the near future pending more details on the case.
While Hill and James' discipline are still up in the air in relation to the program, their legal corrections don’t look promising. The defensive backs could face up to a pair of misdemeanor charges and a felony, yielding a potential fine of well over $100,000 or jail time.
The shooting is a tragic blow to both the secondary and the defense in general. Hill and James were both bright spots for the Ducks in their shortened 2020 season. Hill had 20 tackles and two interceptions while James had 14 tackles. They are expected to hold down the nickel safety and boundary cornerback respectively this season.
Now, the status of the two could project lots of change for the Ducks in 2021.
Oregon is set to kick off its season in just about a month when the Fresno State Bulldogs come into Eugene on September 4.