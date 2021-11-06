SEATTLE — No. 4 Oregon almost got stuck in the mud Saturday.
It needed a jolt to claw its way out of the downpour in Husky Stadium and the proverbial spider web of the college football landscape — which entangled and delivered losses to multiple top-25 teams, and a pair of top-10 teams Saturday.
Looking to build on a 9-3 lead with eight minutes until the half, Washington ran up the gut on fourth-and-1. Oregon’s Brandon Dorlus and Jeffrey Bassa sniffed it out, brought down Huskies running back Sean Mcgrew for a loss and ran down the field pointing to the opposite end zone in celebration.
There it was: the jolt. The kick in the ass the Ducks’ offense needed desperately.
“Completely changed the momentum of the game,” Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal said of the play. “Never looked back after that.”
Final: Oregon 26, Washington 16.
Oregon’s only successful drive of the first half followed the fourth-down stop in quick succession. Three minutes later, a 31-yard touchdown toss to Devon Williams saw the Ducks take the lead and escape a putrid offensive half of football — one of the Ducks’ worst stretches this year — with a 10-9 lead.
It was the defense that carried the Ducks and uplifted their offensive counterpart on Saturday against the rival Huskies. That's what great teams do, and what great teams have to do in hostile environments. One unit feeding off the other.
“You're seeing this scheme, these players, it's all galvanizing itself,” Cristobal said. “It’s getting in sync. Guys are starting to gel and get more comfortable playing next to each other.”
There’s been times this season that the Oregon defense has stranded its offense. Saturday was the opposite.
On an inauspicious night from Anthony Brown (10-of-20, 98 yards), the Ducks’ defensive stands allowed the offense to pound the ball for 329 yards, with a career-high 211 coming from Travis Dye.
Washington nabbed a gift-wrapped Brown interception on the game’s opening possession; led 9-3 before it converted a first down; and got one final shot after a clock-chewing Oregon drive fizzled out after back-to-back Ducks penalties.
The Ducks’ defense left no doubt. Three-and-out.
“The physicality, you could hear it,” Cristobal said. “It sounded different from the sideline.”
Linebacker Noah Sewell had 10 tackles and two leaping pass breakups at the line of scrimmage. His running mate in the middle, the firecracker linebacker Bassa, terrorized the Washington offensive line on blitzes. Bassa, the only true freshman starter on the Ducks, finished with six tackles, 1.5 for loss, a sack and a pass break-up. He’s got a special motor and a bright future.
“It was really everyone coming together as a defense and shutting them down,” he said.
Safety Jordan Happle, his left hand engulfed in a hard cast, picked off a ball, and his teammates in the defensive backfield smothered Washington’s receivers all evening.
Six of Washington’s drives ended in three or four plays. The Huskies amassed a mere 166 yards on 3.3 yards per play and converted 3-of-12 third downs.
Washington’s 16 points is the lowest total the Ducks have allowed in conference play. What’s more impressive is the Huskies sustained only one drive longer than 27 yards — their 11-play 75-yard touchdown drive. The other 9 points came off a two-play drive that began on the Oregon six-yard line and an Oregon safety.
The Husky offense is no world beater. It’s bottom three in the conference in yards per game. But so are the Stanford and Colorado offenses, and both hung 29-plus points on Oregon.
The Ducks snuffed Washington out.
The Oregon defense has playmakers in spades. The talent’s unquestionable, the potential stifling.
The Ducks have won multiple games at the hands of their defense, but they’ve just lacked a killer instinct at times, and timely forced turnovers have covered up miscues. Oregon’s defense showed its teeth and snarled in the face of the Huskies Saturday.
The performance was promising. It’s something to build on, the type of performance the Ducks need more of with both Oregon State and Utah looming on the schedule — the conference’s third and fourth best offenses in yards per game.