The second ranked Ducks passed their first test of the season against the No.6 Hawaii Pacific Sharks with a well rounded performance in all six events, winning 280.68-266.72. Oregon has now defeated the Sharks in eight straight meetings, including an eight-point win in Eugene last year.
It was a festive atmosphere in Matthew Knight Arena, as the team signed autographs after the match to the delight of many young fans.
Oregon got off to a rocky start in the compulsory events, losing the compulsory acrobatics event. But the Ducks bounced back and won the compulsory pyramid, toss and tumbling events, and ended the compulsory round up 39.05 to 37.65
In acrobatics, Oregon edged out slim victory, and sealed the victory with a perfect 10 scored in the last heat, after splitting the first two heats. The Ducks won the event 29.35-28.85.
Oregon remained remarkably consistent throughout the acrobatics, pyramid, and toss events registering 29 points in all three. The Ducks earned a perfect score in heat three of the pyramid event, putting them up 29.65-28.70. Oregon began to distance themselves in the toss event as Hawaii Pacific stumbled, scoring only 27.80 points, compared to Oregon’s 29.15.
During tumbling, Oregon was able to defeat Hawaii Pacific 56.65 to 51.00. The Ducks were especially strong in the open heat, scoring yet another perfect ten. Oregon also scored highly in the six element pass, earning a 9.9. Hawaii Pacific had a mishap during the quad heat causing their score for that heat to plummet to a 6.4.
Finally during the team event, Oregon displayed their full arsenal to the judges and the crowd. The Ducks ended their set, ending their routinue to shout, which got the crowd going. As in the previous rounds, Oregon won 96.83-92.72. Oregon won the match 280.68 to 266.72.
This was a strong performance for the Ducks who entered the season with 16 freshmen. The Ducks will be well primed to compete for a national championship after falling to Baylor last year in the finals.
Oregon will take on Arizona Christian University on February 15th in Glendale, Arizona.