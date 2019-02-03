2019.02.01.EMG.BCG.WMT.vs.SM-12.jpg

After, defeating Saint Mary's, 5-2 on Friday, the Oregon women's tennis team (3-2) completed the sweep of their home stand on Sunday with a 4-1 win over Fresno State (2-2).

Oregon started the match claiming the doubles point. The duo of Shweta Sangwan and Rifanty Kahfiani won first at the No. 1 spot, 6-1, followed by Daniela Nasser and Paiton Wagner winning in the No. 2 spot, 6-2.

In singles play, Wagner earned the Ducks’ first point winning in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0, against Fresno State’s Georgia Lawson in the No. 4 spot. Kahfiani won next in the No. 3 spot with another straight-set victory, 6-0, 6-1, against Ella Husrefovic.

Nasser secured Oregon’s match-winning point, defeating Deniza Marcinkevica in the No. 2 spot, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2. The win marked the 59th in her career, which ties her for ninth-most in program history. She shares the ranking with Sangwan and former Duck, Lindsay Bartlett.

Fresno State’s lone point came in the No. 6 spot, with Jane Ellis defeating Oregon’s Taryn Fujimori, 6-2, 6-3.

Oregon will spend the following weekend in Illinois. The Ducks will face Illinois-Chicago, Friday at 8 a.m. in Evanston, and then travel to Champaign on Sunday to play against Illinois at 9 a.m.

