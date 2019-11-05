The Oregon Ducks opened at No. 7 in the College Football Playoff’s first official rankings on Tuesday night.
The Ducks are the second-highest ranked one-loss team in the country, and with multiple clashes of unbeaten teams on the horizon, they appear to be in good position to move up as the weeks pass.
You’d have to go all the way back to 2014 to find the last time the CFP rankings were relevant in Eugene, when the Marcus Mariota-led Ducks debuted at No. 4 and eventually finished at No. 2. Of the top-four teams ranked in the first CFP rankings in 2014, only No. 4 Oregon and No. 2 Florida State made the Playoff. No. 5 Alabama also got in, with eventual National Champion Ohio State opening at No. 14.
The Ducks are on a bye week this week, but will host Arizona on Nov. 16.
The College Football Playoff rankings will be released every Tuesday until Selection Sunday on Dec. 8.