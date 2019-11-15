The Oregon cross country team traveled to Colfax, Washington on Friday to compete in the NCAA Division 1 Cross Country West Regional Tournament.
In the women’s 6k, the Ducks finished fourth overall with an average time of 20:40.
Sophomore Taylor Chiotti led the Ducks in the women’s 6k with a time of 20:15, finishing 13th individually. Every Ducks finished in the top 100, with senior Amanda Gehrich at 23rd, junior Aneta Konkieczek at 31st, senior Isabelle Brauer at 35th, senior Philippa Bowden at 43rd, sophomore Caramia Mestler at 84th, and sophomore Moira O’Shea at 99th.
For the first time in each of their careers, Chiotti and Gehrich received all-region honors for their performances.
The men’s team finished third overall in the 10k with an average time of 30:07. Four Oregon men received all-region honors as well, with Jackson Mestler finishing 6th with a time of 29:58, Cooper Teare finishing 9th, James West finishing 22nd, and Jack Yearian coming in at 25th. Charlie Hunter and Reed Brown rounded out the field for Oregon, finishing 31st and 57th, respectively.
With his 22nd place finish, James West has been a top-three scorer for Oregon in all four of his races this season.
The announcement of the field for the NCAA Championship race will be Saturday at 2 p.m. If selected, the Ducks will run in the 2019 NCAA Division 1 championship on Nov. 23rd in Terre Haute, Indiana.