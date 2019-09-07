Oregon cross country picked up wins on both the men’s and women’s side on Friday at the Ash Creek Invitational.
The men took the top six places in the second race of the evening to earn a perfect 15 team score, including the top overall time of 17:52.22 by Lucky Schreiner. Jackson Mestler placed second, while Noah Affolder, Carter Christman and Charlie Hunter rounded out the top five.
The top four women to finish were all Ducks, as were seven of the top eight. Susan Ejore picked up the individual victory with a time of 14:27.38, while Taylor Chiotti, Moira O’Shea and Phily Bowden placed second, third and fourth, respectively. It was the third career win for Ejore.
Affolder and Christman made their Oregon debuts on Friday for the men, while Carly Kleefeld and Francesca Ierulli made their debuts for the women.
The Ducks will be back in action on September 28 when they host the Bill Dellinger Invitational at Pine Ridge Golf Club in Springfield.
