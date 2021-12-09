Sophomore cornerback DJ James entered the transfer portal Thursday. The news was first reported by On3.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Mobile, Alabama native was a 3-star recruit in Mario Cristobal’s 7th-ranked 2019 recruiting class.
James played as a substitute in 2019 before breaking into a starting role during the 2020 season.
He tallied 39 total tackles and five pass breakups in 2021. He played 706 snaps at cornerback, second only to Mykael Wright.
According to Pro Football Focus, James earned a 71.6 defensive grade, second only to Bennett Williams in Oregon’s secondary.
James made 11 starts and appeared in 12 games this season after being suspended for Oregon’s week one matchup against Fresno State.
James and safety Jamal Hill were charged with reckless endangering, disorderly conduct and unlawful discharge of a firearm after an airsoft gun incident over the summer.