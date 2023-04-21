Oregon softball (29-11, 9-7) completed the 8-0 shutout win against Arizona (25-19, 3-13) on Friday night.

Oregon returned from a road series against Arizona State last weekend which it swept. Friday marked the program's seventh straight victory.

Winning the first game of the series is something that the Ducks had placed an emphasis on this season. They’ve now won four straight series openers against Pac-12 opponents.

“It’s all about the first game,” Oregon head coach Melyssa Lombardi said. “The fact that they know how to get the first game, I think it’s been really big in their growth from this past year and even previous years to this year. They’re understanding how to get game one and that’s going to show up in the postseason.”

Morgan Scott set the tone from inside the circle. In the first inning, she recorded consecutive strikeouts to start the game.

The Ducks opened the scoring in the bottom of the inning. Hanna Delgado and Kai Luschar both scored to make it a two-run inning.

Oregon doubled the score in the fourth. Karissa Ornelas came on as a pinch hitter with the bases loaded and two outs on the board. She drove in two runners with a single to right field. It was her eighth hit and ninth and 10th runs batted in on the season for the Ducks.

“I think anytime you come off the bench it’s tough,” Lombardi said. “One of the toughest things to do is to come off the bench and have a pinch hit, and she was locked in and ready to go.”

Terra McGowan hit a three-RBI homer to center field in the fifth to increase the lead to seven.

“I’ve been putting balls in play hard so to see one finally go over was definitely a momentum shift for me,” McGowan said.

Scott recorded her sixth strikeout in the sixth inning to maintain the shutout.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Ducks had the bases loaded once again. Alyssa Daniell stepped up to the plate but struck out swinging.

KK Humphreys was next in the order. Down two strikes, Humphreys came back from a full count. She fouled off several balls but didn’t give up. Humphreys was resolute to end the game in six innings.

The ballpark rumbled with chants from the home crowd. Humphreys singled the ball to right field and scored Delgado to complete the mercy rule.

The Ducks will look to win the series against the Wildcats in game two on Saturday. The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.