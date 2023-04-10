It was the first quarter of the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Oregon. Jackson Shelstad, one of the University of Oregon’s 2023 commits, dribbled past two defenders and pulled up to his spot at the top of the free-throw line, drilling the fadeaway jumper.

Instead of running back on defense, he stayed put and applied intense full-court pressure on the World Select’s ball-handler. His USA teammate Bronny James stripped Team World Select of the ball and converted the layup. On the following inbounds play, Shelstad’s pressure led to another steal. Ron Holland recovered the ball and passed it out to Shelstad for three.

Swish.

That sequence from Saturday’s game was an example of the type of player Oregon fans can expect to see from Shelstad next season in Eugene. A pesky two-way guard that can create his own offense whenever he wants.

Shelstad will be one of three native Oregonians on the Ducks’ roster next season, alongside forward Nate Bittle and 2023 commit Mookie Cook. He played high school basketball at West Linn where he won back-to-back Gatorade Player of the Year awards in the state. In his senior year, he averaged 28.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals.

The Nike Hoop Summit, which featured an assortment of the nation’s top high school players, took place right in Shelstad’s backyard. Every time he checked into the game the local crowd erupted in cheers for the hometown player.

“It felt good just knowing my state had my back out there,” Shelstad said. “Just a lot of fun to take the court with these dudes and represent our country as well.”

Shelstad only scored eight points at the Hoop Summit, playing 15 minutes. His presence was still felt. Team USA outscored World Select by 16 points when he was on the court which was a team high plus-minus.

Despite being smaller than the majority of the players on the court, Shelstad’s heart makes up for his lack of height. Whether he’s picking up a player full-court or he’s getting to the bucket and drawing fouls, he finds a way to leave his fingerprints on the game.

Bittle scrimmaged against Shelstad on Friday as part of the practice team, Portland Generals. Bittle is one of the other Ducks players that grew up in Oregon. The two matched up in high school when Bittle played for Central Point. Bittle described his impressions of Shelstad and what advice he’s given him.

“I’ve just been telling him, ‘Bro, play your game. Play confident,’” Bittle said. “Jackson’s a hooper. He’s a natural hooper. He naturally goes out and gets buckets.”

Shelstad will be joining an Oregon program that hardly resembles the Ducks’ teams he grew up watching. In the 2022-23 season, the program finished No. 4 in the Pac-12 conference and was bounced in the quarterfinals of the National Invitational Tournament.

Shelstad cited his work ethic when asked how he’s going to help the Oregon program return to prominence.

“I’m just gonna come in and bring a competitive spirit,” Shelstad said. “I like to be in the gym. I’m a gym rat. I’m going to try to get everybody in the gym and work hard.”

Bittle agreed with the sentiment that the group needs to set the tone for the season by hitting the gym early on. Both believe that it will take accountability to put the program back on the right track.

A starting position isn’t guaranteed for Shelstad in the Ducks' lineup next season. Veteran guards like Jermaine Couisnard and Keeshawn Barthelemy are expected to return and Cook can also play at guard. Shelstad will need to work to earn the trust of head coach Dana Altman and his Oregon teammates which is a challenge he has embraced.

“We’re gonna have some older dudes next year, but I’m just excited to play along with them and learn from them,” Shelstad said. “I’m just going to come in and compete. Try to earn my respect and just play hard. Play my game.”

Shelstad has already earned the respect of his future opponents after showcasing his strong work ethic during Team USA camp. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to learn from his USA teammates and coaching staff.

“This week I learned how to play with other elite players which is something that I’m going to need in college,” Shelstad said. “This opportunity was big for me before I get to Oregon next year so I can learn to play with other really good players.”

Shelstad didn’t just team up with the nation’s top players last weekend. He was a standout among them.