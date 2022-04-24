There was just a feeling that nothing would come easy in this series.

After two close high-action games on Friday and Saturday, the Sunday matinee was no less climactic as this time it was Oregon (26-13, 11-7 Pac-12) that jumped ahead early, blew a lead and fell 8-7 to Washington State (16-22, 7-14 Pac-12) and dropped the weekend series.

For the first time in the series, Oregon’s offense caused early damage. Two first inning hits and a run saw the Ducks take the early lead and gave freshman pitcher Isaac Ayon something to protect.

The slim lead quickly grew to a comfortable one as three hit batsmen in the bottom of the second put Oregon in prime position to add on. All three Ducks would come around to score on a bases-clearing triple from Drew Cowley that nearly left the park. He also scored in the inning as the Ducks hit around the lineup for the second time on the weekend.

After trailing by seven in both of the first two games of the series, it was now Oregon that led 6-0 after two innings. It was the Ducks with the pressure to hold a lead.

“I didn’t think we performed offensively today,” Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski said. “We got some runs on the board early and then we went quiet for quite a good chunk of the game.”

Washington State starter McKabe Cottrell struggled to find the zone on Sunday and would exit after Cowley’s triple with only 1 1/3 innings of work to show on the day. On 40 pitches, McKabe walked two and hit three, allowing six runs on three hits.

Ayon, on the other hand, put up a solid day on the mound in a bounce-back effort. After being ejected against Washington, he looked comfortable in Sunday’s matinee matchup. Over his first five innings, Ayon allowed only three hits and never surrendered a walk nor a runner past second base while striking out four.

“I thought Isaac pitched very well,” Wasikowski said. “That was one of the few positives out of the day. Ayon threw the ball very well.”

The sixth inning put a damper on what had been a really encouraging day on the bump for Ayon. Three Washington State runs on four hits saw the Ducks’ lead get cut in half and Ayon’s day concluded after 90 pitches and six complete innings.

Oregon got one back in the sixth, thanks to a Brennan Milone RBI single, but just like in Friday and Saturday’s games, the early lead was far from safe. The Cougars pulled within two in the top of the eighth after Jacob McKeon’s two run homer off Oregon’s Rio Britton and the Ducks took an uneasy 7-5 lead into the ninth.

The usually reliable Kolby Somers blew the save in the top of ninth, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk and for the third straight game, Oregon entered the bottom of the ninth either tied or trailing the Cougars. A scoreless ninth sent the Ducks to extras once again.

“It’s a tough conference,” Wasikowski said. “They got to him today. It’s not a panic. The guy is leading the conference in saves.”

A combination of walks and hits gave Washington State its first lead of the game in the 10th. Oregon was unable to reciprocate against Caden Kaelber and the Cougar comeback was complete.

“I was disappointed with what I saw,” Wasikowski said. “We weren’t able to hold the lead. Not a very fun day.”

The series loss to Washington State, a bottom tier Pac-12 team that’s in danger of missing the conference tournament, especially stings as it comes on the brink of a series opener against instate rival: No. 2 Oregon State.

The Ducks take on the Beavers (30-8, 12-5 Pac-12) Tuesday night at 6 p.m at PK Park.