Oregon freshman center Bol Bol is out for the remainder of Oregon's season with the left foot injury that has sidelined him the last four games, he announced via Instagram on Thursday.
Bol posted the following message:
"Playing for my dream school under my favorite Coach Altman has been the Best part of my life and sadly it has come to end sooner than I would Like but thank you for all those who rocking with me & all Oregon fans🦆💛💚 , I’m coming back 100x harder & for all the people who doubt me and hate on me keep on doing it #goducks"
Oregon has stated it believed Bol would leave for the NBA after his freshman year, meaning the center has likely played his last game as a Duck. DuckTerritory.com originally reported Bol was out for the season with a foot injury earlier today.
Bol was a dominant offensive force for the Ducks. Bol averaged 21 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in nine games.
The 7-foot-2 five-star scored a career-high 32 points in the loss against Texas Southern, including four three-pointers. Bol never scored under 12 points in his collegiate career, cracking 20 points six times.
The once deep forward rotation has become thin for the Ducks despite fellow freshman Louis King returning from injury. Sophomore forward Kenny Wooten has been out since the Baylor loss with a broken jaw and Abu Kigab announced he is transferring on Wednesday.
Follow Maverick Pallack on Twitter @mavpallack