Oregon lost its series opener against Hawai’i on Thursday, blowing a 4-1 lead in the sixth inning in which the Rainbow Warriors scored five runs to take the lead. The Ducks remain winless on the road this season.
The team got off to a hot start. In the first inning, Tanner Smith kicked off Oregon’s hitting game with a double. Later in the inning, Aaron Zavala’s groundout allowed Smith to score. To put the Ducks up 2-0, Anthony Hall belted an RBI double that scored Kenyon Yovan.
Zavala picked up his second RBI groundout of the game in the third inning, which sent Smith home. But Hawaii would strike back. On a series of errors committed by the Ducks in the fourth inning, Dustin Demeter was able to score an unearned run.
Oregon scored its final run of the game in dramatic fashion. In the top of the fifth inning, Yovan blasted a solo home run to put the Ducks up 4-1.
In the sixth inning, it fell apart defensively for the Ducks. The Rainbow Warriors were able to score on an RBI single which sent Adam Fogel home. Scotty Scot was walked with bases loaded, which allowed Tyler Best to score. Kole Kaler’s two-RBI single batted in both Dallas Duarte and Matt Wong. Finally Kaler stole second base and a failed pickoff attempt by the Ducks allowed Scot to score, putting the Rainbow Warriors up 6-4.
Oregon will look to bounce back against Hawaii on Friday.