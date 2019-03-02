Its been since February of 2017 that Cole Stringer has pitched six or more innings in a baseball game. It's only the lefty’s second start of the year after coming off a season-ending arm injury that put him out for over a year.
It looked like he never skipped a beat.
Stringer went 6.1 innings, striking out three batters and only giving up two hits to earn his first win of the season in Oregon’s (6-2) 6-0 win over Loyola Marymount (5-5) to take a 2-0 series lead.
“He’s been good every single time out,” head coach George Horton said. “He’s looked the part of a Friday guy and that was one of our best outings so far.”
Even though Stringer was dominant, he still got the defense involved. He forced 13 of 23 batters to hit into grounders. His strong outing brought his ERA down to 0.48 on the season.
“I love to get my guys involved,” Stinger said. “It sucks when you’re playing in the cold and standing around. Even coming back into the dugout it's so much more fun when they know they are getting balls and having a good time.”
Junior shortstop Spencer Steer provided the offense for Oregon’s 6-0 win. Steer opened the scoring for the Ducks in the bottom of the first inning when he hit a two-out solo shot over the left field wall to give Oregon an early 1-0 lead.
Steer registered his second home-run in the bottom of the seventh, which was the first time an Oregon player has hit two home-runs in a single game at PK Park since May 20, 2014. Steer hit a ball, again, over the left field wall which scored Sam Novitske to give Oregon a 6-0 lead.
“My teammates have been giving me a hard time because I hadn't had an extra base hit yet this year. It's funny how that worked out,” Steer said. “Glad I was able to, maybe, shut them up with those two home runs.”
Tanner Smith, along with other Ducks, were able to contribute to Oregon’s scoring effort. Smith scored freshman Aaron Zavala, who’s most recently been on a tear but finished 1-of-3 from the plate, in the bottom of the second.
Jonny DeLuca added to Oregon's two-run second inning, by scoring Cameron Campbell on a fielder's choice single. DeLuca gave Oregon a 4-0 lead when he hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Smith in the bottom of the fourth. DeLuca ended his day with two RBI’s on zero hits.
Oregon will look to sweep the series against Loyola Marymount tomorrow at 12 p.m.
“Today was one of the most complete games we’ve had,” Horton said. “I can assure you the Lions are going to come back guns-a-blazing, because I know their coaching staff very well and [Loyola Marymount head coach Jason Gill] is one of the most competitive guys i've ever been around.”