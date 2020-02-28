Oregon acrobatics and tumbling picked up its third win of the season Thursday night, defeating No. 4 Azusa Pacific University 281.300-277.390 in the Felix Event Center.
The Ducks took the win in the compulsory event 38.6-37.6 with their best score 9.85 of coming in the second heat.
Katie Bachman, Calyx Hampton, Ashley Jamison, and Kyla Pollock teamed up in the acro event to propel the Ducks to a 29.2-28.75 victory in the event. Leading at intermission, Oregon suffered its first loss in the first heat of the pyramid event, 9.7-9.65, but rallied in the fourth heat of the event to best the Cougars 29.05-28.95.
The tight competition continued in tumbling. The Ducks took the duo and trio heats 9.5-9.2 and 9.15-9.05, respectively, then Azusa Pacific battled back to take the quad and aerial heats.
Oregon senior Peyton Coon registered the highest score in the 6 element heat, scoring 9.85, topping the Cougars’ score of 9.775. However, Azusa Pacific took the tumbling event 56.65-56.6.
The Ducks finished off their win with a 99.64-99 victory in the team event, capping off a three-meet road trip.
Oregon will return home on March 8 to battle Quinnipiac University at 1 p.m. in Matthew Knight Arena.