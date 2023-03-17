With just over two minutes remaining, Endyia Rogers was on the edge of the three-point line with the ball. On a short pass, she gave away the ball to teammate Taya Hanson who easily made the shot bringing the entire crowd to their feet.

This pass would make history for Rogers and complete her first career triple double.

Alongside Rogers’ showing, the rest of the team came together to make a strong first impression in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament with a 96-57 victory over the North Dakota State Bison at Matthew Knight Arena.

After disappointing news of missing the NCAA tournament, the Ducks are optimistic about the chance to keep their season going. Some teams have already been eliminated in the tournament while they get to keep their season alive and look to earn more victories.

“We are making the most of our opportunity,” Rogers said. “There are teams who already got knocked out and we are still going.”

Senior Te-Hina Paopao came off her career-high 28 points in the Pac-12 tournament with another impressive performance. She totaled 24 points and went 6-of-7 from the three-point line. After a few weeks off, she managed to bring the energy she’s had over the past few games to the floor.

“It’s great to see Paopao continue her role; that’s what she’s been doing,” Graves said.

Ahlise Hurst came off the bench to become one of six players to put up double digits. As a fifth-year senior, Graves is happy to see her performing well and is applauding her effort by giving her more playing time. She totaled 11 points, nine of which came from three-pointers.

“She has been shooting well in practice; that's why I put her in first tonight off the bench,” Graves said. “She really is a good shooter.”

Graves was excited to see the team open up the tournament with a game like this — specifically the style of play they executed. He said when the ball is moving and they are getting everyone involved they are able to play a style that works well for them. The Ducks combined for a team total of 26 assists.

“We played more like the team we want to be,” Graves said.

The Ducks will have another chance to showcase themselves at home on Monday at 6 p.m. when they take on Rice.