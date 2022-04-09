After the Ducks were handed their fourth one-run loss in the last five games earlier in the day, they bounced back in the nightcap of Saturday’s doubleheader. They overcame a rough first inning, going on to beat Ball State 10-4 to take a 2-1 series lead. The bullpen stepped up, while the offense exploded after a quiet first game.

“They’ve been resilient,” Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski said. “They’ve been really good. I was just happy to see the overall effort of the pitchers continuing to improve, in addition to the resilience of the hitters. Definitely steps in the right direction.”

Sophomore transfer Jace Stoffal made his first start as a Duck. Two pitches into his outing, the music was still playing at PK Park. Wasikowski shouted “TURN THE MUSIC OFF!” from the dugout, looking visibly upset.

The first inning continued to go poorly for the Ducks. Stoffal gave up two singles, a walk and a double to the first four batters he faced. The first out he recorded was a sacrifice fly that put the Cardinals up 3-0. He ended the frame with his first strikeout as a Duck.

“That was his first time on the mound in an Oregon uniform,” Wasikowski said of Stoffal. “The ball was coming out of his hand good. He’s obviously rusty, and he’ll get the rust off of himself.”

After Josh Kasevich doubled and Sam Novitske walked, Jack Scanlon got Oregon on the board with an RBI double in the second. Then, with two outs, Tanner Smith hit one that barely dropped into center field for a two-run single, tying the game at three apiece.

Logan Mercado kept the Ducks in the game, providing three scoreless innings with five strikeouts in relief. He fell into some trouble in his fourth inning of work, giving up a bloop double and a seeing-eye single that put the Cardinals back on top 4-3. Still, it was another strong outing for the righty.

“I’m still a little mad about that one-spot, but the rest went well and I had to compete,” Mercado said. “Fastball was really effective today.”

Brennan Milone gave Oregon its first lead of the game, blasting a two-run homer in the fifth to make it 5-4.

“When you get hit in the mouth, you gotta come back and fight back,” Milone said. “That’s what we pride ourselves on, and the culture that we’re creating here. It doesn’t matter the score; we take it inning by inning. I think we did that today, and if we keep doing that, we’re gonna win a lot of games.”

The Ducks scratched out two more in the sixth with four walks and a hit by pitch. Anthony Hall added a run with a solo shot in the seventh, his fourth homer in the last five games.

Right-hander Andrew Mosiello made his first appearance since March 30, and just his second since March 5. He threw two scoreless innings, giving up one hit and one walk.

In the eighth, Gavin Grant was hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a groundout, stole third and scored on a wild pitch. Colby Shade joined him in playing small ball, as he hit a single, stole second, went to third on an error and scored on a sacrifice fly.

Matt Dallas pitched the final two innings for Oregon, giving up two hits and striking out four. The Ducks secured a mostly stress-free 10-4 victory.

Oregon (20-11) and Ball State (18-11) will wrap up the four-game series Sunday at noon. The Ducks will be looking to clinch the series.

“Tomorrow’s an important day,” Wasikowski said. “I feel like there’s a lot of positives that our club is showing, and there’s still some loose ends that we can secure and become better aware of, and even be a better team than we’re showing.”