Oregon beach volleyball ended its regular season slate down in Davis, California, going 1-1-1 over the two days of matches.
The Ducks opened their weekend on Friday against UC Davis, falling 3-2 in the first match and tying the second match 2-2. Oregon (4-9-1) closed its weekend against Pacific with a 4-1 win, which set a single season record for wins (4).
UC Davis
The No. 1 pair of Lindsey Vander Weide and Brooke Nuneviller dominated the pair of Lauren Matias and Jane Seslar (21-11, 21-15). The No. 2 pair of August Raskie and Maddy Silberger-Franek continued Oregon’s dominance with a two-set sweep over the pair of Paloma Bowman and Josephine Ough (21-12, 21-14).
Despite Oregon’s early success, the Ducks would drop their next three matches to lose the first of the double header 3-2.
The Ducks returned later in the day with another dominate sweep from Vander Weide and Nuneviller over Bowman and Ough (21-15, 21-12) to begin the double header. The final win for Oregon on the day came from the duo of Josie Cole and Ally Haden over the combo of Rose Holscher and Katherine Kedeshian (18-21, 21-13, 15-6).
Neither team was able to record a win with an injury occurring on the court of Raskie and Silberger-Franek against Matias and Seslar. The officials decided to suspend the match and no team was given a point, ending the day with a 2-2 tie.
Pacific
Vander Weide and Nuneviller finished the weekend going 3-0 after sweeping their matchup against Alex Holt and Gabby Leo (21-15, 21-14).
The No. 1 pair finished the regular season going 10-4, which sets the Oregon single season and career records for wins by a pair. The duo has rattled off six straight wins, which breaks another Oregon record. Vander Weide is now Oregon’s all-time individual wins leader with 19 in her 4-year career.
Raskie and Silberger-Franek, who have only teamed up three times this season, ended their weekend with a three-set victory (21-7, 15-21, 15-6) over Lucy Carpenter and Kennedy Kaminsky.
Oregon won three of the four courts, with the pair of Emily Mattoon and Lauren Page suffering a three-set loss (21-7, 15-21, 15-6).
The Ducks will travel down to Tucson, Ariz., on April 25 to try and claim their first ever Pac-12 Championship.
Follow Gabriel on Twitter @gabe_ornelas