2019.04.06.EMG.SEN.UO.BVB.vs.PORTLAND-5.jpg

Elise Ferreira (15) serves the ball. Oregon Ducks beach volleyball takes on the Portland Pilots at Amazon Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 Sarah Northrop

The Ducks dropped the opening weekend finale against Ottawa University-Arizona, 3-2, on Saturday at San Jose State.

Oregon battled until the end, Ally Haden and Savannah Siegrist picked up one of two wins to finish the weekend a perfect 3-0 in their matches. Zoe Almanza and Anastasia Lima secured the other Oregon victory, dominating 21-11, 21-12 over Ashleigh Atsaros and Katlelyn Viray.

Carly Wallace and Madelyn Lafollette fell 21-11, 18-21, 15-13 in their match. Elise Ferreira and Mia Lopez lost their match 15-21, 21-7, 15-6.

The Ducks head up to Portland to take on the Portland Pilots on Saturday.

