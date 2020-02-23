The Ducks dropped the opening weekend finale against Ottawa University-Arizona, 3-2, on Saturday at San Jose State.
Oregon battled until the end, Ally Haden and Savannah Siegrist picked up one of two wins to finish the weekend a perfect 3-0 in their matches. Zoe Almanza and Anastasia Lima secured the other Oregon victory, dominating 21-11, 21-12 over Ashleigh Atsaros and Katlelyn Viray.
Carly Wallace and Madelyn Lafollette fell 21-11, 18-21, 15-13 in their match. Elise Ferreira and Mia Lopez lost their match 15-21, 21-7, 15-6.
The Ducks head up to Portland to take on the Portland Pilots on Saturday.