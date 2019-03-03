Oregon women’s beach volleyball escaped the snow and headed down to sunny Tucson, Arizona, for its opening weekend of the season.
The Ducks were unable to secure a team victory against any of the three top-15 teams they faced over the first weekend of the season.
vs. No. 12 Stanford
Oregon’s top-pair of senior Lindsey Vander Weide and freshman Brooke Nuneviller hit the sand first to face off against Stanford's No. 1 pair of Charlie Ekstrom and Sunny Villapando.
Vander Weide and Nuneviller went the the distance in a three-set (21-16, 16-21, 15-13) victory against Ekstrom and Villapando, securing Oregon’s sole point of the day against the Cardinal.
Senior Maddy Silberger-Franek and freshman Emily Matton, the No. 2 pair for Oregon, were able take their match against Courtney Bowen and Tori Ashkinos to three sets. Silberger-Franek and Matton were unable to get the victory and dropping the match (20-22, 21-15, 10-15).
Despite the teams being notched at one point each, Stanford swept the three following matches to secure a 4-1 team victory over Oregon.
vs. No 14 Arizona
Oregon had a quick turnaround playing the Wildcats a few hours later.
The No. 1 pair, again, were able to secure Oregon’s only point of the day. Vander Weide Nuneviller took Olivia Hallaran and Madison Rigdon to three sets (18-21, 21-13, 15-8) to notch the first point of the day for Oregon.
The No. 3 pair Josie Cole and Ally Haden and No.4 pair August Raskie and Lauren Page took the Wildcats to three sets, putting the Wildcats on upset alert, but Oregon was unable to secure a victory in either match. Arizona would go on to win 4-1 against Oregon.
The duo of Vander Weide and Nuneviller secured the only two points of the day for the Ducks. Oregon was outscored overall by 8-2 against Arizona and Stanford.
vs. No. 2 USC
Despite a strong showing from Vander Weide and Nuneviller, the pair were unsuccessful against the pair of Tina Graudina and Abril Bustamante. Graudina and Bustamante swept Vander Weide and Nuneviller in two sets to secure the first victory of the day for USC.
USC swept the day in straight matches and none going more than two sets to end Oregon’s Sunday, 0-5.
The Ducks will head to Vancouver, Washington, to take on Portland and Washington on March 9, then Oregon will round the weekend off in a Sunday matchup against Boise State.
