After losing 11 straight matches, a streak starting last April, the Oregon Ducks beach volleyball team earned its first win of the 2019 season this weekend at the Pacific Northwest Invitational.
Highlighted by their 4-1 win over Portland, the Ducks (1-5) went 1-2 during the three-match invitational at Frenchman’s Bar Regional Park in Vancouver, Washington.
The win over the Pilots came Sunday afternoon as Oregon won four of the five courts.
Oregon's Saturday was not as productive, falling to Washington, 3-2, and Boise State, 4-1. Freshman Brooke Nuneviller and senior Lindsey Vander Weide won on court No. 1, 21-18, 21-18, for the duo’s fourth win of the season. On court No. 4, seniors Lauren Page and August Raskie won 21-18, 21-9.
Oregon’s final two points came from rallies on courts No. 2 and No. 5 after both Oregon pairs lost a close first set. In court No. 2, Freshman Emily Mattoon and senior Maddy Silberger-Franek won their last two sets 21-8, 15-8, and freshmen Elise Ferreira and Carly Wallace won the last two on court No. 5 to secure the Ducks their first win.
The Ducks will take two weeks off before traveling to California to play Loyola Marymount and No. 1 UCLA in Santa Monica (March 26), and Concordia and Long Beach State (March 27) in Long Beach.
