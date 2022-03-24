Oregon men’s basketball is taking another hit to the depth chart as it's lost a second player from its 2022 roster this week.

Fifth-year forward Eric Williams Jr. has made the decision to go pro, foregoing his sixth year of eligibility, he told The Oregonian. Williams played two seasons for the Ducks after redshirting in 2019-20. In his two years at Oregon, Williams averaged 9 points and 5.2 rebounds over 57 games.

Williams saw more of a sixth man role in his final collegiate season. Off the bench, he was a defensive anchor while being a go-to spark plug for energy.

Before Oregon, he spent two seasons at Duquesne and averaged 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds.

On senior night, Williams was honored along with Will Richardson and Jacob Young. The team awaits Richardson’s decision on his final year while Young no longer has eligibility.

His departure comes during the same week as Isaac Johnson, who entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. Oregon has two 5-star recruits in the 2022 class to help replenish the depth while more transfers are expected to occur.

“The transfer portal — we’ll probably have some guys going, some guys staying,” Altman said after the loss to Texas A&M Saturday. “All I want are guys who want to be at Oregon and are fully invested in our program.”