After dropping the first three games of the series, Oregon baseball ended its time in Hawai’i on a strong note with a 13-2 standout victory.
It was an overall up-and-down series for the Ducks as two out of the three losses ended with two or less runs, but Oregon said goodbye to the Aloha State with a win.
Oregon came out firing from the start and didn’t stop until the final pitch was thrown in the ninth.
Brett Walker had a dominating day on the mound, throwing eight shutout innings that increased his scoreless streak to 16 innings and picked up his third win of the season. Over his 16 innings, the left-handed pitcher has only given up eight total hits. He struck out two Hawai’i hitters, gave up just two hits and didn’t allow a single run. He allowed his first hit at the bottom of the sixth inning, where the Ducks led 11-0, before retiring the previous 16 at-bats.
The sixth inning was also the biggest inning for Oregon when they put five more runs on the board. Aaron Zavala smacked a single to right field to bring in Sam Novitske, who hit a double to leadoff the inning. Freshman Jack Scanlon snuck a three-run homer inside the right field foul pole to increase Oregon’s lead to 11-0.
The only time Hawai’i got on the board was the last chance it could get — two runs in the bottom of the ninth, but it wasn’t nearly enough to match the 13-0 deficit they were already in.
Oregon now begins Pac-12 play in Los Angeles against UCLA next weekend starting on Friday.