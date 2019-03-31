Oregon baseball won both games of its doubleheader against Utah on Sunday, completing the sweep over the Utah Utes. The sweep is Oregon's first in conference since they did it to Utah in Eugene in May of 2018. It also marks the first road sweep since the Ducks swept San Diego State the opening weekend of 2016.
Oregon (16-10, 5-4) won the first game 9-6. The Ducks jumped to a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Spencer Steer doubled to right center field, scoring Max Foxcroft and Cameron Campbell.
Utah (7-15, 1-8) chipped away and took a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning after Oregon allowed a passed ball for a Utah runner to score from third.
The Ducks answered three inning later. Sam Novitske hit an RBI single and Gabe Mathews hit one later in the inning to drive-in Novitske.
Utah hit a home run in the same inning to tie the game at four, but Oregon's Taylor Adams hit a grand slam in the top of the ninth. Oregon added another run when Kyle Froemke hit an RBI single to score Adams.
Utah kept it respectable in the bottom on the inning. Oliver Dunn hit an RBI triple and scored on a wild pitch, but those were the final runs of the first game.
Oregon pitcher Cullen Kafka pitched six innings, allowing six hits, two earned runs and striking out five. Ryne Nelson got the win after pitching three innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs while striking out five batters.
The Ducks won the second game 6-3. Oregon jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first two innings. Spencer Steer hit an RBI double and scored when Adams tripled later in the first inning. Steer got a two-RBI single in the next inning.
Utah made it close when they cleared the bases loaded with with double in the seventh inning, but the Ducks pulled away with two more runs in the ninth inning to win.
Brett Walker got the win after pitching five innings allowing three hits and no earned runs.