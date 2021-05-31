The Oregon baseball team will host the Eugene Regional at PK Park as the No. 14 seed this weekend.
PK Park was selected as one of 16 host sites for the first round of this year’s postseason. It marks the third time in its history that PK Park has been chosen to host and the first time since 2013. The Ducks roll into the playoffs with a 37-14 regular season record, having finished second in the Pac-12 and ranked as the No. 14 seed.
The rest of the regional is made up of Central Connecticut (28-13), LSU (34-22) and Gonzaga (33-17). The Ducks will open play against Central Connecticut on Friday at 2 p.m.
Oregon is 15-14 in postseason play in its history, including 11-8 in regional play. The Ducks went 21-7 at home this year, and finished their season with a series win over Cal.
Tickets went on sale on Monday at 9 a.m., with all-session tickets starting at $80.