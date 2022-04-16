An early lead helped Oregon baseball overcome a late Washington comeback as the Ducks beat the Huskies 6-5 in 11 innings on Saturday.

The Ducks took the field looking for the series sweep against the Huskies, earning their 24th win of the season and remaining locked in Pac-12 contention.

A three-run second inning got the Ducks off to an early lead. Sam Novitske hit a triple to right field, collecting two RBIs in the process. He later scored on a wild pitch from Washington’s Adam Bloebaum. The Ducks led 3-0 at the end of the second.

The first hit for the Huskies was a triple from McKay Barney in the bottom of the third inning. Jace Stoffal’s next pitch was hit for an RBI double by Will Simpson. The inning ended with the Ducks ahead 3-1.

Stoffal went three innings, giving up two hits and one run. Right-hander Caleb Sloan took the mound in the bottom of the fourth. With the bases loaded and one out, Jacob Walsh made a run-saving grab off a line drive to get the crucial second out. Walsh was also part of the third out to leave the Huskies scoreless.

Designated hitter Brennan Milone homered to left, increasing the Ducks’ lead to 4-1. Rio Britton took the mound in the bottom of the fifth. The Ducks turned their second double play of the weekend, their 37th this season.

Matt Dallas came on to pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning. Washington got three hits, a Ducks error and two runs to close the gap in the bottom of sixth. Oregon hung on to its 4-3 lead going into the seventh inning.

In the seventh, Gavin Grant made a spinning catch and throw to first, showing off his range and athleticism.

Andrew Mosiello came into the game at the bottom of the eighth inning. Cole Miller hit a two-run homer to bring the Huskies level. Mosiello answered with a strikeout and sent the game into the ninth. The game was tied four apiece at the end of the eighth.

Ten straight Ducks were retired as the top of the ninth came to a close.

Smith got his ninth home run to start the 10th inning, putting the Ducks ahead by 1 as Kolby Somers came to the mound to earn his third straight save in as many days.

Johnny Tincher brought the game level once again with a home run for the Huskies. Somers later tallied a strikeout and induced a pop fly to send the game into the 11th inning.

With two outs in the 11th, Smith put the tiebreaking run into scoring position with a single. Colby Shade hit a single to right-center, driving home Grant and retaining the Ducks’ lead. Oregon headed to the bottom of the 11th with a 6-5 lead.

Christian Ciuffetelli took the mound trying to earn his first save of the season, and succeeded. A pop fly and a pair of strikeouts secured the 6-5 Oregon victory in extra innings.

Oregon baseball will look to build on its momentum as they take on Portland at Joe Etzel field on April 19th.